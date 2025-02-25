Feb 25, 2025, 08:23 PM IST

10 national parks in India for tiger spotting 

Vaishali Shastri

Tigers can be spotted in multiple areas in India as around 75% of the world’s wild tigers are in India. Here is a list of 10 national parks in India to watch tigers.  

This park is among areas with the highest densities of tigers with Khitauli, Tala and Magadhi being the best areas to spot tigers.  

Bandhavgarh National Park 

Located in Maharashtra, it has the largest tiger reserve, with Moharli and Tadoba zones being areas with frequent tiger spotting. 

Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve 

It is under the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, famous for both tigers and black panthers. The Kabini backwaters are areas with the most tiger spotting. 

Nagarhole National Park 

It is situated in the Western Ghats, where visitors can club boat safaris with tigers which are sometimes spotted near water. 

Periyar Tiger Reserve 

Jim Corbett is India’s oldest national park and is covered under the Project Tiger. Here, Dhikala and Bijrani zones have the highest tiger spotting. 

Jim Corbett National Park 

Also famous after Rudyard Kipling’s ‘The Jungle Book’. Tigers are commonly seen in the Mukki and Kisli zones.  

Kanha National Park 

In Sundarbans, a mangrove forest, tigers have adapted to swimming. Tigers are rarely spotted here but when seen their sight is worth beholding in this UNESCO World Heritage Site. 

Sundarbans National Park 

Satpura National Park’s safari is more intimate with less people visiting. Here, visitors can spot tigers while walking. 

Satpura National Park 

It is among the hotspots for tiger spotting, with a spectacular view of ruins and natural landscapes. T-19, T-39, and T-101 are some well-known tigers here. 

Ranthambore National Park 

Renowned for its dense forests and abundant tiger population, the Turia zone is the prime spot for tiger sightings. 

Pench National Park 

