10 national parks in India for tiger spotting 

Feb 25, 2025, 08:23 PM IST
Tigers can be spotted in multiple areas in India as around 75% of the world’s wild tigers are in India. Here is a list of 10 national parks in India to watch tigers.
This park is among areas with the highest densities of tigers with Khitauli, Tala and Magadhi being the best areas to spot tigers.
Located in Maharashtra, it has the largest tiger reserve, with Moharli and Tadoba zones being areas with frequent tiger spotting.
It is under the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, famous for both tigers and black panthers. The Kabini backwaters are areas with the most tiger spotting.
It is situated in the Western Ghats, where visitors can club boat safaris with tigers which are sometimes spotted near water.
Jim Corbett is India’s oldest national park and is covered under the Project Tiger. Here, Dhikala and Bijrani zones have the highest tiger spotting.
Also famous after Rudyard Kipling’s ‘The Jungle Book’. Tigers are commonly seen in the Mukki and Kisli zones.
In Sundarbans, a mangrove forest, tigers have adapted to swimming. Tigers are rarely spotted here but when seen their sight is worth beholding in this UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Satpura National Park’s safari is more intimate with less people visiting. Here, visitors can spot tigers while walking.
It is among the hotspots for tiger spotting, with a spectacular view of ruins and natural landscapes. T-19, T-39, and T-101 are some well-known tigers here.
Renowned for its dense forests and abundant tiger population, the Turia zone is the prime spot for tiger sightings.