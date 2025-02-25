Feb 25, 2025, 12:55 PM IST
8 must-do things in Kerala's Poovar Island
Shivani Tiwari
Poovar Island, nestled in the southernmost tip of India's Kerala, offers a sense of secluded charm and a peaceful escape into a world of natural wonders.
Boat Cruise: Glide through the intricate network of backwaters, witnessing a unique ecosystem where mangrove forests thrive, and the river, lake, and sea converge.
Relax on Poovar Beach: You can witness the stunning confluence of the Neyyar River and the Arabian Sea. The Golden Sand Beach offers amazing views.
Neyyar Dam and Wildlife Sanctuary: Take a trip to the nearby Neyyar Dam and Wildlife Sanctuary to witness diverse wildlife and enjoy scenic views.
Travel to Thirparappu Falls: Take a day trip to explore the cascading Thirparappu waterfalls.
Crocodile Watching: Embark on an exciting crocodile expedition, one of the major attractions for visitors.
Enjoy the Local Markets: As a shopping enthusiast, you must explore the local markets and purchase authentic local goods.
Visit Vizhinjam Harbour: Explore the fishing harbour and enjoy its surroundings, featuring ancient rock-cut caves, vibrant beaches, and a glimpse into coastal life.
Enjoy Traditional Kerala Cuisine: Savour the flavours of authentic Kerala cuisine, with fresh seafood, coconut-based curries, and flavourful spices.
