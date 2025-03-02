10 motivational quotes by Steve Jobs on success

Mar 2, 2025, 05:41 PM IST
Steve Jobs was the co-founder of Apple Inc. and a visionary entrepreneur who revolutionised the tech industry with innovations like the iPhone, Mac, iPad, and Pixar Animation Studios.
Here are motivational quotes by Steve Jobs on success
"Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work."
"The people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do."
"Innovation distinguishes between a leader and a follower."
"I’m convinced that about half of what separates successful entrepreneurs from the non-successful ones is pure perseverance."
"Have the courage to follow your heart and intuition. They somehow already know what you truly want to become."
"Sometimes life hits you in the head with a brick. Don't lose faith."
"Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life."
"Stay hungry, stay foolish."