10 most visited spots in Kerala: From Munnar to Alleppey

Kerala, on the south-western tip of India, is one of the most sought-after tourist places in the world. Here are some of the most visited spots in the state.
Alleppey, known as the 'Venice of the East', is a tranquil destination with lush backwaters, palm-fringed lakes, and picturesque beaches.
Kochi, known as the 'Gateway to Kerala' and 'Queen of Arabian Sea', is a top tourist destination. It boasts a natural harbour, colonial architecture, and cultural diversity.
Varkala, a hidden gem in Kerala, boasts one of the state's most stunning cliff beaches, along with a rich array of attractions including ancient forts, sacred pilgrimage sites, natural springs, and bustling fisheries.
The serene atmosphere, along with houseboat cruises, bird sanctuaries, and Ayurvedic wellness centers, this place makes it an ideal destination for relaxation and rejuvenation.
Thekkady is a nature lover's paradise, offering a cool climate, lush greenery, and wildlife sanctuary. Visitors can enjoy the wildlife and scenery from a boat or stay in a treehouse resort.
Munnar, a picturesque hill station in Kerala, offers breathtaking scenery with misty valleys, waterfalls, tea plantations, and winding paths.
Wayanad, nestled in the Western Ghats, is a stunning hill station in Kerala, offering breathtaking natural beauty, unforgettable experiences, and a rich history dating back over 3,000 years.
Kozhikode (Calicut) is a historic seaport with serene beaches, countryside, wildlife sanctuaries, and museums. The city offers various attractions, including Kozhikode Beach for stunning sunrise and sunset views,
A trip to Kerala isn't complete without visiting the breathtaking Athirappilly and Vazhachal Waterfalls. Athirappilly, a famous film shooting location, is also a biodiversity hotspot and ecotourism destination.
Kovalam is a must-visit destination in Kerala. It boasts four sandy beaches, temples, and stunning sunsets.