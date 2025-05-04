10 most friendliest cat breeds

May 4, 2025, 11:59 AM IST
Known for their blue eyes and silky fur, Ragdolls are sweet, gentle, and love to follow their humans.
Ragdoll
Maine Coon
Siamese cats are talkative, loyal, and super affectionate. They enjoy being around people and crave attention from their owners.
Siamese
These playful, energetic cats adore human company. Burmese cats are friendly and thrive in active households where they can interact often.
Burmese
With their unique folded ears and round eyes, Scottish Folds are quiet, sweet, and love snuggling on your lap. They bond quickly with their families.
Scottish Fold
Abyssinians are curious and outgoing. They love to explore and play, making them ideal for households with kids or other pets.
Abyssinian
Famous for their luxurious coats, Persian cats are calm and gentle. They prefer peaceful environments and love being pampered by their humans.
Persian
Sphynx cats are warm, affectionate, and attention seekers. They love cuddles and staying close to their owners.
Sphynx
Tonkinese cats are friendly, chatty, and fun-loving. They enjoy playing and being the center of attention.
Tonkinese
Birman cats are quiet, gentle, and deeply loyal. They enjoy sitting beside their favorite humans and adapt well to family life.
Birman