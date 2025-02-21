Feb 21, 2025, 03:21 PM IST
10 lesser-known Indian villages that are worth exploring
DNA WEB DESK
Ha, Arunachal Pradesh: Ha is a picturesque village known for its rich tribal culture, wooden houses, lively festivities, and warm hospitality.
Kibber, Himachal Pradesh: Kibber is nestled in snow-capped mountains and is one of the highest villages in the world. It is a praise for nature and adventure lovers.
Malana, Himachal Pradesh: Malana is a village surrounded by towering mountains and is known for its traditional way of life.
Pondha, Uttarakhand: Pondha is a serene village known for its lush greenery and river views. This is a paradise for nature lovers.
Lachen, Sikkim: Lachen is a remote village in the Himalayas, popular for its snow-capped mountain and Gurudongmar lake for peaceful escape.
Dhanachuli, Uttarakhand: Dhanachuli is a hidden gem located in the Nainital district, this is a perfect destination away from the hustle and bustle of the city.
Lamayuru, Ladakh: Lamayuru is an ancient village known for its moon-like terrain, it is the perfect destination for adventure lovers.
Khimsar, Rajasthan: Khimsar is a remote village known for its majestic fort nestled amidst the Thar desert.
Chitkul, Himachal Pradesh: Chitkul is an offbeat destination and the last village before the India-China border known for its snow-capped mountains, lush valleys, and the serene Baspa River.
