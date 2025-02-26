Feb 26, 2025, 02:21 PM IST
10 lesser-known hill stations in India
Shivani Tiwari
Yercaud (Tamil Nadu): A serene hill station known for its orange groves and coffee plantations.
Tirthan Valley (Himachal Pradesh): This destination is a hidden gem known for trout fishing and trekking trails.
Pelling (Sikkim): Known for its stunning views of Kanchenjunga and ancient monasteries.
Ponmudi (Kerala): A tranquil hill station known for its misty hills and scenic viewpoints.
Araku Valley (Andhra Pradesh): Known for its coffee plantations, tribal culture, and scenic train journey.
Pabbar Valley (Himachal Pradesh): Known for its apple orchards and scenic landscapes.
Kausani (Uttarakhand): Offers panoramic views of the Himalayan peaks and is known for its tea gardens.
Chopta (Uttarakhand): Known as the 'Mini Switzerland of India.' A trekker's paradise, offering access to Tungnath Temple and Chandrashila Peak.
Haflong (Assam): Assam's only hill station, known for its scenic beauty and vibrant culture.
Dhanaulti (Uttarakhand): A quiet hill station known for its deodar forests and adventure activities.
