10 lesser-known hill stations in India

Shivani Tiwari

Yercaud (Tamil Nadu): A serene hill station known for its orange groves and coffee plantations.

Tirthan Valley (Himachal Pradesh):  This destination is a hidden gem known for trout fishing and trekking trails.

Pelling (Sikkim): Known for its stunning views of Kanchenjunga and ancient monasteries.

Ponmudi (Kerala): A tranquil hill station known for its misty hills and scenic viewpoints.

Araku Valley (Andhra Pradesh): Known for its coffee plantations, tribal culture, and scenic train journey.

Pabbar Valley (Himachal Pradesh): Known for its apple orchards and scenic landscapes.

Kausani (Uttarakhand): Offers panoramic views of the Himalayan peaks and is known for its tea gardens.

Chopta (Uttarakhand): Known as the 'Mini Switzerland of India.' A trekker's paradise, offering access to Tungnath Temple and Chandrashila Peak.

Haflong (Assam): Assam's only hill station, known for its scenic beauty and vibrant culture.

Dhanaulti (Uttarakhand): A quiet hill station known for its deodar forests and adventure activities.

