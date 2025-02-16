10 Inspiring lessons from Sister Shivani to transform your life

Feb 16, 2025, 11:35 AM IST
BK Shivani, a renowned spiritual and motivational speaker, offers inspiring guidance on personal growth, inner peace, and spiritual transformation.
“No one can erase anyone’s grief, but everyone can erase their pain.”
“Don’t take revenge, change yourself.”
“The moment we insult someone, we lose respect for them.”
“There shouldn’t be such a thing in our mind that makes us sad.”
“When you can’t speak your mind clearly, you get angry.”
“A person who thinks positively is always happy and stress-free.”
“Please forgive them, whether they apologize or not, it’s humanity.”
“Your happiness is the greatest punishment for your enemy.”
“You will never be happy if you always care what other people think of you.”