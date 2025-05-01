May 1, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
10 inspirational quotes by Dr Vikas Divyakirti
Shivani Tiwari
Here are 10 inspirational quotes by Vikas Divyakirti that will motivate you to conquer success in life with determination and hard work towards your goals.
'Life's journey is not a solo act; surround yourself with people who uplift you.'
'Every obstacle is an opportunity to grow, to learn, and to become stronger.'
'The only person you need to be better than is the person you were yesterday.'
'Life's journey is not about the miles you travel, but the moments that touch your heart.'
'Why fear life? Whatever happens, whether something happens or not, it will be an experience.'
'What the world calls a magical toy is now just clay in my hands. What I found is soil, and what I didn’t find is gold.'
'If you are upset with someone, don’t make an enemy. It’s a waste of time. The best thing is to ignore. It saves a lot of time.'
'Your dreams are the blueprint for your destiny; build them with passion.'
'Believe in yourself, and the universe will conspire to make it happen.'
'The fire that fuels your passions is the same flame that forges your character.'
