10 hidden tourist destinations in Kerala 

Kumbalangi, Kerala’s First Model Tourism Village
Kumbalangi, a quaint village near Kochi, offers a genuine glimpse into Kerala's rural life, showcasing eco-tourism with activities like fishing, coir-making, and crab farming.
Silent Valley National Park in Palakkad is a pristine tropical rainforest and biodiversity hotspot, perfect for wildlife enthusiasts and nature lovers seeking an unspoiled Kerala wilderness experience.
Silent Valley National Park
Vagamon, a serene hill station on the Kottayam-Idukki border, offers a tranquil escape amidst rolling meadows, pine forests, and misty hills.
Vagamon – A Tranquil Retreat
Poovar, a tranquil coastal village near Trivandrum, boasts stunning beaches and a rare convergence of river and sea, offering a unique backwater-beach experience.
Poovar – A Coastal Haven
Vattavada, near Munnar, is a tranquil village famous for its terraced fields and organic farms, offering a serene retreat amidst nature.
Vattavada – The Land of Organic Farming
Chembra Peak in Wayanad is home to a romantic heart-shaped lake, accessible via a moderately challenging yet rewarding trek.
Chembra Peak – The Heart-Shaped Lake
Ilaveezhapoonchira, near Kottayam, is a scenic hill station surrounded by three hills, offering breathtaking views and trekking opportunities.
Ilaveezhapoonchira – A Trekker’s Delight
Thenmala – India’s First Planned Eco-Tourism Destination
Thenmala in Kollam is an eco-tourism hotspot, blending adventure, culture, and nature amidst lush forests, waterfalls, and a dam, ideal for an unconventional getaway.
Marayoor – The Land of Sandalwood
Marayoor, in Idukki, is a hidden gem with natural sandalwood forests, ancient dolmens, and the Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary, offering a unique blend of nature and history.
Gavi – The Secret Paradise
Gavi, in Pathanamthitta, is a tranquil hill station surrounded by dense forests, offering a peaceful retreat amidst nature and part of the Periyar Tiger Reserve.