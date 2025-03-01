10 hidden tourist destinations in Himachal Pradesh

Mar 1, 2025, 04:55 PM IST
The last inhabited village near the Indo-Tibetan border, known for its scenic beauty and wooden houses.
A peaceful hamlet in the Tirthan Valley with dense forests, rivers, and traditional Himachali architecture.
A stunning village in Kinnaur with breathtaking views of the Kinner Kailash range and apple orchards.
A serene destination offering trout fishing, trekking trails, and lush green landscapes.
A unique village with distinct traditions, offering mesmerizing views of the Parvati Valley.
A hidden gem in Tirthan Valley, perfect for nature lovers and adventure seekers.
A mystical high-altitude lake with a floating island and a stunning temple dedicated to Sage Prashar.
A lesser-known valley ideal for trekking, river crossings, and exploring the Great Himalayan National Park.
A quiet retreat with lush meadows, apple orchards, and untouched landscapes.
A picturesque Spiti village known for its ancient fossils, Buddha statue, and views of Chau Chau Kang Nilda peak.