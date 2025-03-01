Mar 1, 2025, 04:55 PM IST

10 hidden tourist destinations in Himachal Pradesh

Shweta Singh

The last inhabited village near the Indo-Tibetan border, known for its scenic beauty and wooden houses.

Chitkul

A peaceful hamlet in the Tirthan Valley with dense forests, rivers, and traditional Himachali architecture.

Jibhi

A stunning village in Kinnaur with breathtaking views of the Kinner Kailash range and apple orchards.

Kalpa

A serene destination offering trout fishing, trekking trails, and lush green landscapes.

Barot Valley

A unique village with distinct traditions, offering mesmerizing views of the Parvati Valley.

Malana

A hidden gem in Tirthan Valley, perfect for nature lovers and adventure seekers.

Gushaini

A mystical high-altitude lake with a floating island and a stunning temple dedicated to Sage Prashar.

Prashar Lake

A lesser-known valley ideal for trekking, river crossings, and exploring the Great Himalayan National Park.

Tirthan Valley

A quiet retreat with lush meadows, apple orchards, and untouched landscapes.

Pabbar Valley

A picturesque Spiti village known for its ancient fossils, Buddha statue, and views of Chau Chau Kang Nilda peak.

Langza

