Mar 22, 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Varanasi is a city of culture, spirituality, and history. Here are 10 hidden gems of Varanasi that you might want to explore:
Shivali Ghat is quieter than many main ghats of Varanasi which is perfect for peaceful mornings. It is surrounded by old havelis and gives a glimpse of Varanasi’s royal past.
Shivala Ghat
It is an 18th century fort located across the Ganges. It includes a quirky museum with vintage cars, weapons, and astronomical clocks.
Ramnagar Fort
A serene spot with beautiful murals and a rotating prayer wheel. Often overshadowed by the more famous Dhamek Stupa nearby.
Tibetan Temple (Sarnath)
It is a hidden cultural treasure with rare paintings, sculptures, and textiles located inside Banaras Hindu University.
Bharat Kala Bhavan (Museum inside BHU)
It is a well known temple to locals that offers soulful aarti but is often missed by tourists. Full of energy, devotion, and classical music vibes.
Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple’s evening aarti
This peaceful area is created to dedicate to the saint-poet Ravidas that reflects the spiritual diversity of the city. This place is less commercialized and more meditative.
Ravidas Park and Temple
Lal Ghat
It is one of the cleanest and calmest ghats of Varanasi. Great for sunrise views and interacting with locals without the tourist buzz.
Kedar Ghat’s South Indian Temple
This temple offers a unique blend of Kashi and Dravidian temple architecture. The prasad and rituals here have a South Indian flavor.
Gopal Mandir (Located in Golghar area)
It is an ancient Krishna temple with daily bhajans and very less crowds. Hidden in a narrow lane but holds old-world charm.
Kabir Math (Lahartara)
It is the birthplace of the mystic poet Kabir. It offers a calm surrounding inside the ashram with insightful literature and a spiritual library.