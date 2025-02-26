10 Hidden Gems of Tamil Nadu

Feb 26, 2025, 01:04 AM IST
This idyllic hill station offers a tranquil escape from the chaos, inviting you to hike, unwind, and recharge amidst lush landscapes.
This quaint town, steeped in history, boasts a unique Danish influence. Relax on serene beaches, explore the 17th-century Fort Dansborg, and immerse yourself in the fascinating cultural blend.
Dubbed the 'Spa of South India', this breathtaking destination boasts revitalizing waterfalls, surrounded by lush hills, where the soothing sounds of cascading waters work their magic, healing body and soul.
As India's largest mangrove ecosystem, it unravels a breathtakingly rich biodiversity that will captivate your senses and leave you utterly spellbound.
Nestled amidst lush tea plantations, it offers serene treks, misty dawns, and enchanting tranquillity that transports you to a world far removed from the ordinary.
This serene oasis nestled in the Kodaikanal hills is enveloped by dense forests and breathtaking scenery. It invites nature enthusiasts to unwind, picnic, and indulge in birdwatching.
A treasure trove of ancient temples and timeless traditions offers spirituality. One can also savour the town's vibrant markets for exquisite traditional brassware.
The majestic spectacle of flamingos and exotic birds migrate here seasonally. Amidst historic ruins, this tranquil oasis is a treasure trove for nature enthusiasts.
Conquer the notorious 70-hairpin bend road that offers majestic waterfalls, ancient temples, and a canvas of lush greenery that will leave you awestruck.
The vibrant heritage of Chettinad is a treasure trove of architectural marvels and culinary delights. The crafted mansions whisper tales of a forgotten era.