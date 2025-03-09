10 hidden gems of Sikkim

Mar 9, 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Pelling: Located on the slopes of Mount Kanchenjunga, Pelling offers breathtaking views of the world's third highest peak. It's also a popular trekking destination, with trails leading to various monasteries and viewpoints.
Yuksom: Nestled in the heart of the Himalayas, Yuksom is the historical gateway to Kanchenjunga National Park. It's a quaint village known for its serene atmosphere, ancient monasteries, and breathtaking views of the snow-capped peaks.
Rinchenpong: A picturesque village located on the slopes of Mount Kanchenjunga, Rinchenpong offers stunning views of the surrounding mountains and valleys. It's a popular destination for trekking and exploring the region.
Baba Mandir: This revered temple dedicated to Baba Taraknath, a revered saint, is situated on the way to Nathu La Pass. It's a significant pilgrimage site and offers panoramic views of the surrounding mountains.
Mangan: A small town nestled in the heart of North Sikkim, Mangan is known for its scenic beauty, cascading waterfalls, and the nearby Singalila National Park. It's a great base for exploring the region.
Lingzey: A remote village in North Sikkim, Lingzey is known for its scenic beauty, ancient monasteries, and the nearby Lachen Monastery. It's a tranquil destination for those seeking a peaceful escape.
Soreng: A small town located in West Sikkim, Soreng is known for its scenic beauty, cascading waterfalls, and the nearby Rumtek Monastery. It's a popular destination for exploring the region.
Nathu La Pass: This high-altitude mountain pass offers panoramic views of the Himalayas and the Indo-China border. It's a thrilling experience to drive through this pass, witnessing the rugged beauty of the mountains.
Singhik: A scenic village located on the way to Nathu La Pass, Singhik offers stunning views of the Himalayas and the valley below. It's a great place to stop for a picnic and enjoy the fresh mountain air.