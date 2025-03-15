10 hidden gems of Pondicherry

Mar 15, 2025, 06:12 PM IST
A beautiful spot for boating with lush green surroundings. It is the starting point for boat rides to Paradise Beach.
A peaceful island beach with soft sand and clear water. You can reach it by boat and enjoy swimming or relaxing.
A quiet beach perfect for surfing and long walks. The rocky shore and gentle waves make it a great place to unwind.
A lively beach with a long walkway, ideal for morning jogs and evening strolls. It has famous landmarks like the Mahatma Gandhi statue.
A famous temple dedicated to Lord Ganesha. It is known for its beautiful carvings and the temple elephant, Lakshmi.
A unique township promoting peace and harmony. Its main attraction is the Matrimandir, a golden dome used for meditation.
A monument honouring soldiers who died in World War I. It is beautifully lit up on Bastille Day every year.
A rocky shoreline with stunning sea views. A great place to sit, relax, and listen to the waves.
A historic lighthouse built in the 19th century. It offers stunning panoramic views of Pondicherry from the top.