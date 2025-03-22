Mar 22, 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Jaipur is known for its grand palaces and forts, but beyond the famous landmarks there are some hidden gems waiting to be explored. Here are 10 hidden gems of Jaipur:
A stunning 16th-century stepwell with symmetrical staircases, offering a picturesque away from the crowds.
Panna Meena Ka Kund
It is an ancient temple located in the Aravalli hills with natural water springs and a large monkey population.
Galtaji Temple (Monkey Temple)
It's a small fascinating museum dedicated to Rajasthan’s traditional block printing techniques, featuring live demonstrations.
Anokhi Museum of Hand Printing
It is one of India’s deepest and most beautiful stepwells, located in Abhaneri village, about 90 km from Jaipur.
Chand Baori (Near Jaipur)
A cultural and arts center designed by architect Charles Correa, showcasing exhibitions, performances, and workshops.
Jawahar Kala Kendra
It's an expensive 475-year-old heritage palace-turned-hotel with intricate frescoes and mirror work, perfect for a royal retreat.
Samode Palace
Nahargarh Biological Park
A lesser-known wildlife sanctuary near Nahargarh Fort and a home to leopards, lions, and over 250 bird species.
Sisodia Rani Garden
A beautifully landscaped Mughal-style garden built for Maharani Sisodia, offering serenity and historical charm.
Kanak Vrindavan Garden
A peaceful garden with temples and fountains, offering breathtaking views of the Jal Mahal and the Aravalli hills.