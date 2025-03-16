10 hidden gems of Arunachal Pradesh

Mar 16, 2025, 10:38 AM IST
Along: A picturesque town nestled in the Siang Valley, known for its scenic beauty, the Along Fort, and the vibrant Siang River.
Roing: A beautiful town in the Lower Dibang Valley, known for its scenic beauty, the Roing Fort, and the unique Idu Mishmi culture.
Tezu: A town in the Lohit Valley, offering a glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of the Mishmi tribe.
Bomdila: A charming hill station with breathtaking views of the Himalayas and the vibrant Bomdila Monastery.
Tawang Monastery: The largest Buddhist monastery in India, offering stunning views of the Himalayas.
Pangin: A remote village in the Siang Valley, offering a glimpse into the traditional lifestyle of the Adi tribe.
Tawang: It is a district in Arunachal Pradesh, is a significant Buddhist pilgrimage site, known for the Tawang Monastery, the birthplace of the Sixth Dalai Lama.
Anini: A hidden gem in the Dibang Valley, known for its pristine beauty, waterfalls, and the unique Anini Festival.
Ziro Valley: Known for its picturesque rice paddies, rolling hills, and the famous Ziro Music Festival.
Sela Pass: A high-altitude pass offering breathtaking views of snow-capped mountains and the Sela Lake.