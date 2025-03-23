10 hidden gems near Dharmshala in Himachal Pradesh

Mar 23, 2025, 01:44 PM IST
Here is a list of ten hidden gems near Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh that you can visit during your next trip.
A beautiful location best suited for offbeat travelers, housing the Khampagar Monastery, established under the Kagyu School of Tibetan Buddhism. The village offers picturesque scenery of the mountain backdrop and is a great hidden gem.
Situated in the Bhattu village near Bir, this is one of the largest monasteries in the district, offering a serene and soothing environment with morning prayers and peaceful chanting. The monastery is beautifully decorated with a massive statue of Lord Buddha and fresco paintings.
Created by the Pong Dam, this lake is renowned for being the highest earth-fill dam in India. It is a great hidden gem with attractions like Rainsar Island and the ancient submerged temples of Bathu ki Ladi.
Dating back to 804 AD, this temple is decorated with intricate stone carvings and houses the holy Shiva Lingam. The temple offers a great location for photography with the beautiful Himalayan landscape.
A quaint village 13 km away from Palampur, once home to famous artists like Sobha Singh and Norah Richards. The village is known for its unique terracotta pottery.
Located near Tashijong, this palace was built in the 1930s and is now a luxury hotel. It is decorated with Italian marble, crystal chandeliers, and tiger skins, offering a glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of Dharamshala.
An art studio designated for pottery lovers, located in a small village. Visitors can create beautiful clay pieces and explore the nearby Bhagsunath Temple and Tibetan Museum.
A serene ashram that draws solitude seekers. It features a meditation complex, a mighty statue of Lord Hanuman, a school, a recreation center, and a Ram temple.
Located in Sidhpur, this institute is dedicated to the making and selling of Tibetan art, including Thanka paintings and statues.
Located along the Pathankot highway, this ancient Shiva temple is famous for its location inside a natural cave and its stalactite and stalagmite formations.