10 foods rich in amino acids

A complete protein source, eggs provide all nine essential amino acids needed for muscle growth and repair. They are also rich in vitamins and healthy fats.

Eggs

A lean protein option, chicken is packed with essential amino acids that support muscle maintenance and overall health. It is also low in fat when skinless.

Chicken

This fatty fish is rich in essential amino acids and omega-3 fatty acids, which promote heart health. It also supports muscle recovery and brain function.

Salmon

Made from soybeans, tofu is a plant-based protein containing all essential amino acids. It is a versatile meat alternative for vegetarians and vegans.

Tofu

These legumes are a great source of plant-based protein and amino acids, supporting muscle repair. They also provide fibre, which aids digestion.

Lentils

Unlike most grains, quinoa is a complete protein containing all essential amino acids. It is also rich in fibre, making it a nutritious choice.

Quinoa

This dairy product is high in protein and amino acids, promoting muscle recovery. It also contains probiotics that support gut health.

Greek Yoghurt

A good source of amino acids and healthy fats, almonds support brain and heart health. They also provide vitamin E, which benefits the skin.

Almonds

Packed with casein protein and amino acids, it provides sustained energy. It is also rich in calcium, promoting bone strength.

Cottage Cheese

