10 budget-friendly destinations near Chennai to visit after MI vs CSK match

Here are 10 budget-friendly destinations near Chennai that you can visit after the MI vs CSK's high octane match:
Mahabalipuram: This coastal town is famous for its ancient temples and rock-cut caves. It's just 57 km from Chennai and offers a beautiful beach experience.
Pondicherry: This former French colony is 161 km from Chennai and offers a unique blend of French and Indian cultures. You can enjoy its beautiful beaches, historic landmarks, and delicious cuisine without overspending.
Vellore: This ancient city is 158 km from Chennai and is famous for its historical landmarks, temples, and fort. You can explore its rich history and culture at an affordable price.
Kanchipuram: Known for its 'Kanchipuram sarees' and temples, this city is 72 km from Chennai. You can explore its rich cultural heritage without breaking the bank.
Yelagiri: This hill station is 227 km from Chennai and offers a peaceful getaway from the city. You can enjoy its natural beauty, trekking trails, and waterfalls without breaking the bank.
Tirupati: This famous pilgrimage site is 147 km from Chennai and offers a spiritual experience. You can visit the famous Sri Venkateswara Temple and explore the city's rich cultural heritage at an affordable price.
Chittoor: This city is 158 km from Chennai and is famous for its historical landmarks, temples, and natural beauty. You can explore its rich history and culture without overspending.
Vedanthangal: This bird sanctuary is 48 km from Chennai and offers a peaceful getaway from the city. You can enjoy its natural beauty, birdwatching, and local cuisine at an affordable price.
Sadras: This historic town is 70 km from Chennai and is famous for its Dutch fort and beautiful beaches. You can explore its rich history and culture without breaking the bank.