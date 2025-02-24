Feb 24, 2025, 06:15 PM IST
10 books recommended by Prajakta Koli
Prajakta Koli is a well-known social media personality and a keen reader. She frequently shares her literary interests. Here are ten books she recommends.
'Norwegian Wood' by Haruki Murakami: It is a novel about nostalgia and loss. The story explores the choices made by Toru Watanabe.
'Famous Five Series' by Enid Blyton: It is a series of children's adventure novels and short stories.
'The Diary of a Young Girl' by Anne Frank: The diary of a young Jewish girl during the Second World War.
'Days at Morisaki Book Shop' by Satoshi Yagisawa: A tale of love, new beginnings, and the comfort that can be found between the pages of a good book.
'Frankenstein' by Mary Shelley: A classic gothic novel that explores themes of creation, isolation, and the nature of humanity.
'Becoming' by Michelle Obama: An autobiography, offering insights into Michelle Obama's life and experiences.
"The Alchemist" by Paulo Coelho: A philosophical novel that follows a shepherd's journey to pursue his dream.
'The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole' by Sue Townsend: A humorous and relatable coming-of-age novel told through the diary entries of a teenage boy.
'Jaya' by Devdutt Pattanaik: A retelling of the Mahabharata, exploring the epic's complex characters and themes.
'Too Good To Be True' by Prajakta Koli: This is Prajakta's debut novel, it is a story that deals with the complexities of modern relationships and is written in a light-hearted and funny way.
