10 best looks of Indian celebrities at Cannes 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzled in ivory and gold traditional attire with statement jewellery, sindoor, and maroon lipstick, exuding royal Indian elegance.
Janhvi Kapoor dazzled at Cannes 2025 with a custom Tarun Tahiliani look featuring a handwoven tissue skirt and corset, especially crafted in Banaras with a hand-crushed technique.
Nancy Tyagi wore her self-designed sea green couture gown, featuring intricate silver sequin embroidery, a sweetheart-neck corset, and delicate ruffles at Cannes 2025.
Natasha Poonawalla made a stunning Cannes 2025 debut in a Dior dress from John Galliano's inspired by Indian collection.
Aditi Rao Hydari looked stunning in a custom Rahul Mishra floor-length, shimmering black-to-white ombre bodycon dress with intricate sequin work.
Parul Gulati, aka Malkin, made a stunning debut at Cannes 2025 with a custom hair-braided, mid-length bodycon dress, perfectly blending personal style with business sense.
Shalini Passi made a stunning appearance at the Cannes 2025 red carpet. She wore a mermaid-style gown by Manish Malhotra, and her makeup was soft and glowy, which tied the whole look together.
Jacqueline Fernandez stunned in a blood-red corset gown with dramatic rose petal sleeves, blending simplicity and drama, paired with a pearl necklace and sleek low bun, exuding elegance.
Nitanshi Goel wore an off-shoulder black gown with golden embroidery, dramatic ruffles, and a tulle skirt, exuding regal elegance on the Cannes 2025 red carpet.
Masoom Minawala wore a timeless white jumpsuit with pearl and sequin embellishments, paired with a flowing cape that added drama to her red carpet look.
Anushka Sen stunned on the Cannes red carpet in a custom-made, mermaid-style plum gown with intricate embroidery, blending Indian and Korean craftsmanship, and featuring peacocks and floral designs.
