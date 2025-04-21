Apr 21, 2025, 05:47 PM IST

10 lovely baby girl names that mean morning sunlight 

Meemansa Shekhawat

If you're looking for unique names for your little angel - that mean morning sunlight or first light of day - we are here for you. Let's get going. 

1. Aarunshika (Indian-Sanskrit origin) - Meaning first rays of the morning sun, this name evokes purity and new beginnings. 

2. Oriane (French/Latin origin) - It stands for sunrise or dawn, meaning grace and purity. 

3. Zora (Slavic origin) - Meaning morning sunlight, the name evokes positivity and vibrancy. 

4. Usva (Finnish origin) - Sunlight with mist, the name evokes the dreamy calm of morning rays. 

5. Roshni (Islamic origin) - Meaning light or brightness, the name evokes positivity and grace. 

6. Aurora (Latin origin): Meaning goddess of the dawn, this powerful name symbolises elegance and grace.  

7. Soleil (French origin) - It symbolises the warmth and brightness of the sun. 

8.  Alba (Spanish origin) - It simply means white light and symbolises peace, warmth and positivity. 

9. Anatola (Greek origin) - Rising sun that evokes grace and positivity. 

10. Mehreit (Ethiopian origin) - A soulful, musical name that stands for morning light. 

