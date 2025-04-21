10 lovely baby girl names that mean morning sunlight 

Apr 21, 2025, 05:47 PM IST
If you're looking for unique names for your little angel - that mean morning sunlight or first light of day - we are here for you. Let's get going.
1. Aarunshika (Indian-Sanskrit origin) - Meaning first rays of the morning sun, this name evokes purity and new beginnings.
2. Oriane (French/Latin origin) - It stands for sunrise or dawn, meaning grace and purity.
3. Zora (Slavic origin) - Meaning morning sunlight, the name evokes positivity and vibrancy.
4. Usva (Finnish origin) - Sunlight with mist, the name evokes the dreamy calm of morning rays.
5. Roshni (Islamic origin) - Meaning light or brightness, the name evokes positivity and grace.
6. Aurora (Latin origin): Meaning goddess of the dawn, this powerful name symbolises elegance and grace.
7. Soleil (French origin) - It symbolises the warmth and brightness of the sun.
8. Alba (Spanish origin) - It simply means white light and symbolises peace, warmth and positivity.
9. Anatola (Greek origin) - Rising sun that evokes grace and positivity.
10. Mehreit (Ethiopian origin) - A soulful, musical name that stands for morning light.
