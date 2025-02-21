Feb 21, 2025, 03:24 PM IST
10 animals that are green in Colour
DNA WEB DESK
Green Tree Frog: These frogs are masters of disguise, blending seamlessly with their leafy surroundings.
Green Lizard: A common sight in many parts of the world, green lizards are small reptiles that are often seen basking in the sun.
Green Sea Turtle: These ancient reptiles migrate across vast oceans. Olive-green shells help it blend seamlessly into its primary habitat of coral reefs and seagrass beds.
Green Anaconda: The largest snake in the world, a formidable predator of the Amazon rainforest. Its olive-green coloration allows it to blend perfectly with the surrounding vegetation.
Green Vine Snake: This slender snake, found in Southeast Asia, blends seamlessly with its surroundings and ambushes unsuspecting prey.
Green Praying Mantis: These fascinating insects are known for their predatory prowess. Their green coloration, often makes them nearly invisible to their prey.
Green Parrot: Are among the most vibrant birds on Earth. Their green plumage, often accented with shades of blue, yellow, or red, makes them a spectacle to behold.
Green Beetle: From metallic greens to iridescent greens, these insects showcase the diversity of nature's palette.
Green Iguana: The green iguana is a large lizard native to Central and South America. Its green scales help it regulate its body temperature.
Green Caterpillar: The caterpillars come in a variety of colors, including green. This coloration helps them blend with leaves and other vegetation, providing them protection from predators.
Disclaimer: This article provides generic information only and is not DNA's opinion.
Next:
7 benefits of drinking milk with banana
Click To More..