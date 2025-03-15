7 tips to burn calories faster

Mar 15, 2025, 09:06 PM IST
Engage in HIIT exercises, which combine short bursts of intense activity with rest periods to boost metabolism.
Lifting weights or doing bodyweight exercises helps build muscle, increasing calorie burn even at rest.
Drinking cold water forces your body to use energy to warm it up, slightly increasing calorie burn.
Protein requires more energy to digest, helping you burn more calories while keeping you full.
Poor sleep slows metabolism and increases cravings, making it harder to burn calories efficiently.
Both contain caffeine, which can enhance metabolism and increase fat burning.
High stress raises cortisol, which can lead to fat storage, so try relaxation techniques like yoga or meditation.