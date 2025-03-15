Mar 15, 2025, 09:06 PM IST

7 tips to burn calories faster

Shweta Singh

Engage in HIIT exercises, which combine short bursts of intense activity with rest periods to boost metabolism.

High-Intensity Workouts

Lifting weights or doing bodyweight exercises helps build muscle, increasing calorie burn even at rest.

Strength Training

Drinking cold water forces your body to use energy to warm it up, slightly increasing calorie burn.

Drink Cold Water

Protein requires more energy to digest, helping you burn more calories while keeping you full.

Eat Protein-Rich Foods

Poor sleep slows metabolism and increases cravings, making it harder to burn calories efficiently.

Get Enough Sleep

Both contain caffeine, which can enhance metabolism and increase fat burning.

Drink Green Tea or Coffee

High stress raises cortisol, which can lead to fat storage, so try relaxation techniques like yoga or meditation.

Manage Stress Levels

