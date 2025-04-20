Top 7 youngest IPL debutants

Apr 20, 2025, 09:00 PM IST
At a young age of 14, Rajasthan Royals batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed multiple records at his IPL debut against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).
Suryavanshi broke many records at his IPL debute. He scored a six on his first ball, at 14 years and 23 days, he is the youngest IPL debutant since it started in 2008 and a youngest batter to hit a six in IPL.
Let's have a look at other youngest debutants in the history of IPL.
Riyan Parag made a debut at the age of 17 years, 152 days. He made his IPL debut in 2019 with Rajasthan Royals (RR) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
Pradeep Sangwan was 17 years, 179 days at the time of his IPL debut which took place in 2008. He was in Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and played against Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Sarfaraz Khan made his Indian Premier League debut at the age of 17 years and 177 days for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2015. He was signed for Rs 50 lakhs.
Yashasvi Jaiswal was 19 years old and bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2.40 Cr ahead of IPL 2020.
Ayush Mhatre made IPL debut with Chennai Super Kings at 17, and the youngest to represent CSK. The batter made 32 from 15 balls