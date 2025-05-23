May 23, 2025, 12:51 PM IST
World Turtle Day 2025: 7 places in India where you can spot turtles
Shivani Tiwari
World Turtle Day, observed on May 23rd, raises awareness about turtle conservation, promotes learning, and encourages protecting these creatures and their habitats.
Let's explore places in India where you can spot turtles in their natural habitat
Gahirmatha Beach, Odisha: This is a vital nesting ground for Olive Ridley turtles, here you can enjoy the enchanting sight of hatchlings and making their way to the sea.
Rushikulya Beach, Odisha: This is another significant nesting site of Olive Ridley turtles.
Velas Beach, Maharashtra: Hosts the annual Turtle Festival, attracting tourists who come to see the turtle hatchlings.
Morjim, Goa: Known as Turtle Beach, a nesting ground for the Olive Ridley turtles.
Devbagh Beach, Karnataka: It is a lesser-known gem where you can witness turtle hatchlings.
Kurumgad Island, Karnataka: The island's scenic beaches are a haven for turtles, making it a perfect spot for nature lovers.
Agonda Beach, South Goa: It is less commercialised beach that serves as a nesting site for Olive Ridley turtles.
