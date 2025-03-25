Mar 25, 2025, 06:54 PM IST
Why is this popular area in Delhi called Dariyaganj?
Dariyaganj, a bustling and historically significant area in Old Delhi, carries a name that reflects its rich past.
While it's now known for its vibrant book market, street food, and historical landmarks.
But have you ever wondered why it was named Daryaganj?
The name consists of two words, Dariya and Ganj. 'Dariya' translates to the Yamuna River, which flows nearby.
'Ganj' means wholesale market and neighbourhood market or town.
Dariyaganj gets its name due to its scenic location along the western banks of the Yamuna River.
The name likely originated during the Mughal era, when the river was a crucial transportation and trade route.
Daryaganj was established in the neighbourhood of Shahjahanabad, the city founded by Mughal emperor Shahjahan.
The name Dariyaganj serves as a reminder of the area's historical connection.
