Why does Taj Mahal remain unlit at night? Bet you didn't know
Shivani Tiwari
Agra's Taj Mahal, a symbol of love and architectural brilliance, is one of the seven wonders of the world made of white marble.
Everyone is spellbound to see the captivating grandeur of Taj Mahal and curious about the secrets and stories hidden within its ancient walls.
Interestingly, despite the symbolism of lighting as a triumph over darkness, the Taj Mahal remains unlit at night.
Let us know why the Taj Mahal remains unlit at night.
Taj Mahal visiting hours: 6:00 AM to 6:30 PM, you can enjoy the amazing exploration of this iconic monument.
Entry to the Taj Mahal is strictly prohibited after 6:30 PM, with no exceptions allowed thereafter.
Lights are not lit in the Taj Mahal because artificial lights attract insects.
In such a situation, if lights are lit inside the Taj Mahal, then these insects can stain and damage the pristine white marble of the Taj Mahal.
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has strongly advised against artificial lighting to prevent further damage to the monument.
