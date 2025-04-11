Apr 11, 2025, 10:34 AM IST
Who owns Delhi’s iconic Connaught Place market?
Shivani Tiwari
Connaught Place holds a special place in the hearts of Delhiites, offering shopping, places to hang out, and culinary delights that captivate locals and visitors alike.
Connaught Place is a must-visit destination for international tourists and a perfect spot for retailers looking to establish a prime business location.
Connaught Place was built by the British in 1929, designed by architect Robert Tor Russell.
Connaught Place is named after the Duke of Connaught, a member of the British royal family.
The ownership of the CP is currently held by the Government of India.
However, the buildings and the entire CP are owned by various individuals and families.
Before independence, properties in Connaught Place were often rented at very low rates, usually for just a few hundred rupees, with some individuals renting up to 50 stores.
Under the Old Delhi Rent Control Act, the rent would have only slightly increased of 10% from the base price, resulting in some owners still receiving low rent.
Connaught Place is now a premier commercial hub, showcasing exceptional architectural design and grandeur.
