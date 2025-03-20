Mar 20, 2025, 12:55 PM IST
Which Indian state has English as its official language
Shivani Tiwari
India is a multilingual country with a vast array of languages and dialects.
States in India often have their official languages to cater to the linguistic needs of their populations.
But do you know which state in India is often considered where English is most widely spoken by the general population?
Here's a breakdown focusing on the Indian state where English is the official language.
This English-speaking state is located in one of the Northeastern regions of India.
Nagaland has English as its sole official language, which was adopted by the state assembly in 1967.
Here all government work is done in English only.
The presence of numerous distinct tribal languages English is a common medium of communication.
Apart from this, English is the official language of Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Sikkim.
Next:
8 hidden gems of Mukteshwar in Uttarakhand
Click To More..