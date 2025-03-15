Mar 15, 2025, 06:40 AM IST
Which city has the highest divorce rate in India?
Shivani Tiwari
Metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata show a significant increase in divorce rates.
Maharashtra, especially Mumbai, has one of the highest divorce rates in India with 1.8 percent.
Mumbai and Pune's demanding work environments often cause work-life imbalance, leading to marital discord and relationship issues.
Mumbai sees rising divorce petitions as women's evolving roles reshape marriage dynamics and expectations.
Maharashtra's increased awareness of the legal rights of women and easier access to lawyers contribute to rising divorce cases.
The divorce rate in Delhi is approximately 1.5%.
Delhi faced a fast-paced and stressful life leading to more couples seeking a legal separation.
West Bengal's divorce rate stands at 1.5%, with Kolkata being a major contributor.
Kolkata's traditional family structures are evolving, and there's a growing acceptance of divorce.
