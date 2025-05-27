May 27, 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Where does Delhi's shopping paradise Sarojini Market get cheap clothes from?
Shivani Tiwari
Sarojini Nagar's trendy and affordable clothing market raises curiosity about its sources and pricing strategies among shoppers.
Let's uncover the secrets behind Sarojini Nagar's affordable clothing and trendy offerings.
In countries like Canada and Germany, clothing donation is a common practice, with people donating clothes to charity or thrift stores.
India is a major importer of second-hand clothing, worth Rs 4,000 to 6,000 crore annually.
Panipat serves as a major hub for thrifted clothes in India, where they're bought and sold by kilos.
Shopkeepers can get 80 kg of bundle for Rs 5,000, making the cost per garment extremely low, around Rs 8-10 per piece.
The additional costs for washing, ironing, and fake branding tags would be around Rs 5-7 and Rs 2-3 per piece, respectively.
With a total cost of Rs 15-20, the shopkeeper can sell the top for Rs 200 in Sarojini Nagar, making a significant profit.
How to reach the market: Sarojini Nagar's metro station makes commuting easy, with options to walk from Gate No. 1 or take an auto from INA Market.
