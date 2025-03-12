Mar 12, 2025, 10:45 AM IST
Where is 466-kg gold crown on Taj Mahal? Know how it disappeared
The Taj Mahal is a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of the world's most beautiful buildings.
People from all over the world are fascinated with the Taj Mahal's beauty.
The Taj Mahal in India is counted among the world's seven wonders.
The Taj Mahal was adorned with a golden urn atop its main dome, crafted from 466 kg of gold.
There was a moon carved on the top of this golden pot
Currently, there is no golden urn on the dome of the Taj Mahal.
Now the question arises who made this urn disappear?
In 1810, a British officer named Joseph Taylor removed the original golden finial.
The British officer replaced the original finial with a golden-plated copper urn.
