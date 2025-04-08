Where are sparrows found in India? Know where to see them
Shivani Tiwari
Sparrows are small, friendly birds that have been companions to humans for centuries. However, the presence of sparrows has significantly decreased due to rapid urbanization, environmental changes, and habitat loss.
Several organizations and individuals in India are working towards sparrow conservation. Many people have started placing birdhouses and nesting boxes to provide a safe place for sparrows.
The house sparrow was declared Delhi's state bird in 2012.
World Sparrow Day, observed on March 20th, promotes conservation and awareness for house sparrows and other birds, inspiring action to protect them.
To see sparrows in India, here are some specific areas that are well-known for having thriving populations of these sparrow birds.
Sanjay Van, Delhi: A vast urban forest within the city, home to a variety of birds, including sparrows.
Lalbagh Botanical Garden, Bengaluru: This garden offers a peaceful environment where sparrows can be easily spotted.
Sundarbans, West Bengal: A mix of wetlands and coastal habitats, sparrows are frequently found in the lush greenery.
Rural Villages Across India: Many rural villages, especially in states like Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, have maintained environments for sparrow populations.