Apr 2, 2025, 11:03 AM IST
What is the full form of NOIDA?
Shivani Tiwari
Noida is a well-planned city in Uttar Pradesh, India, known for its modern infrastructure, industrial growth, and real estate development.
Noida city is in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Established in 1976, it was designed to promote industrialisation.
Noida is strategically located in the National Capital Region (NCR), bordering Delhi, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad.
It enjoys excellent connectivity through roads, expressways, and metro lines.
Full Form of NOIDA: New Okhla Industrial Development Authority
As the name suggests, NOIDA was initially planned as an industrial area.
Today, it has grown into a major business hub, hosting multinational corporations (MNCs), IT firms, and manufacturing units.
The Film City in Noida serves as a media hub for television channels, production houses, and digital media companies.
Noida evolved into a thriving commercial and residential hub with state-of-the-art infrastructure, making it one of the most sought-after destinations in India.
