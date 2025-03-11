Mar 11, 2025, 11:36 AM IST
What is story behind name of Delhi's Dhaula Kuan?
Shivani Tiwari
Dhaula Kuan is one of the major prominent and bustling areas in Delhi.
Dhaula Kuan is a crucial transportation hub in Delhi, connecting various parts of the city and the National Capital Region (NCR).
Let us know why this city is called Dhuala Kauan.
The name originates from an old well that exists within the area, containing water with a slightly whitish hue.
The name 'Dhaula Kuan' is likely due to the surrounding white sand and light white water.
The garden near the road leading to Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, in which this old well still exists.
The well served as a vital water source for the irrigation activities in the garden.
The Dhaula Kuan is more known for its traffic circle, and the large number of people who travel through the intersection daily.
Water flows naturally in the well at Dhaula Kuan, which is built by joining stones together.
