What happens when coins are thrown into Ganga River
Shivani Tiwari
Throwing coins into the River Ganga is a common practice in Hinduism, often considered an offering to Ganga, the river goddess associated with purification, fertility, and spiritual growth.
Tossing coins into the River Ganga is a way to seek good luck and blessings. This ritual connects to Goddess Lakshmi, who symbolises wealth and prosperity.
Is throwing coins in the Ganga River a virtue or tradition? Let us know from Premanand Ji Maharaj
Premanand Ji Maharaj revered spiritual guru with a calming presence, known for his ability to inspire deeper understanding of life through his teachings.
Maharaj Ji is reaching a broad audience through social media, providing guidance and solutions to devotees' problems while answering spiritual questions with logic.
Recently, a devotee asked Premanand Ji, does throwing a coin in the Ganga River grant virtue or is it merely a tradition.
Premanand Ji Maharaj explained that throwing coins in the Ganga is neither virtuous nor traditional, but rather harms the river's purity and cleanliness.
Maharaj Ji suggested that true virtue comes from serving those in need, such as feeding the hungry, helping the poor, or caring for animals, rather than throwing coins into the river.
Premanand Ji Maharaj encouraged individuals to move beyond superstitions and urged devotees to protect the purity of the Ganga, emphasising that maintaining its cleanliness is the true form of devotion.