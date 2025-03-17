Mar 17, 2025, 04:53 PM IST
What city has the lowest divorce rate in India?
India has historically maintained one of the world's lowest divorce rates.
The overall low divorce rate is largely attributed to strong family ties, traditional values, and the social stigma surrounding divorce.
Metropolitan cities tend to have higher divorce rates compared to rural areas.
Northern India's states like UP, Bihar, Haryana, and Rajasthan have notably lower divorce and separation rates.
Uttar Pradesh has a relatively low divorce rate of 8.8%.
Haryana has one of the lowest divorce rates among neighbouring states, at 1.8%.
Bihar has an extremely low divorce rate, as low as 0-0.5%.
Rajasthan has a lower divorce rate compared to other regions in India.
These societies prioritize family ties and view divorce as taboo, fostering strong bonds and social stigma.
