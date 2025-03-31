Mar 31, 2025, 02:39 PM IST
As summer season is on the way so here are top eight popular beaches in India that you can explore in your summer holidays.
Awarded with the title of 'Asia's Best Beach' by the TIMES magazine in 2004, Radhanagar Beach in Havelock Island with its turquoise blue waters and powdery white sands lives up to the moniker. Its vast shores of endless white grains stretch across 2 kilometres, making it a prime attraction of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Calangute Beach, often dubbed the "Queen of Beaches" in Goa, offers a vibrant blend of sun-soaked sands, water sports like parasailing and jet-skiing, and a lively atmosphere filled with beach shacks serving delectable Goan cuisine. As the largest beach in North Goa, it's a hub for tourists seeking both relaxation by the Arabian Sea.
Minicoy Island Beach, part of the Lakshadweep archipelago, is a serene paradise boasting crystal-clear turquoise waters, vibrant coral reefs ideal for snorkeling and diving, and a unique blend of Maldivian and South Indian culture.
Varkala Beach, perched along Kerala's coastline, offers a stunning backdrop of cliffs adjacent to the Arabian Sea, making it a unique spot for sunbathing, swimming, and paragliding. The nearby natural mineral springs, ancient Janardhan Temple, and bustling local markets enrich the experience, offering both rejuvenation and cultural immersion.
Om Beach, named for its unique crescent shape resembling the spiritual Om symbol, is a serene destination in Gokarna, Karnataka, perfect for beach trekking, boat rides, and indulging in watersports like banana boat rides and jet skiing.
Kovalam Beach, a crescent-shaped haven in Kerala, boasts three pristine beaches where visitors can enjoy sunbathing, surfing, and wooden boat rides on the shimmering waters.
Kanyakumari Beach stands out for its multicolored sands and its unique position at India's southernmost tip, where visitors can witness the confluence of the Bay of Bengal, Arabian Sea, and the Indian Ocean. The beach offers a magical vantage point to witness both sunrise and sunset, and the nearby Vivekananda Rock Memorial adds to its charm.
Puri Beach, renowned for its golden sands and pristine waters, stands as a spiritual epicenter with the iconic Jagannath Temple nearby and is a hub for traditional sand art displays and vibrant beachside festivals. Tourists can indulge in delectable seafood, take camel rides, and experience the unique culture of Odisha.