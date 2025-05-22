May 22, 2025, 01:19 PM IST
Top 5 beautiful railway stations in India you must visit
Shivani Tiwari
Indian Railways operates the largest railway network in Asia and the second-largest worldwide, connecting people and goods across the country.
With over 7,000 stations, Indian Railways manages a massive network of rail lines, playing a vital role in the country's transportation infrastructure.
The Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus: Formerly Victoria Terminus, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is an architectural marvel built in 1887 in the Indo-Saracenic style by Frederick Stevens and Axel Haig.
Ghum railway station: It is India's highest railway station and the 14th highest globally. Despite its small size, it's renowned for its breathtaking beauty and picturesque surroundings.
Dudhsagar railway station: It is a stunning destination, with the breathtaking Dudhsagar Falls nearby, creating a picturesque scene.
Barog Railway Station: It is in Himachal Pradesh, a small station and UNESCO World Heritage site, known for its scenic beauty and engineering marvels.
Charbagh Railway Station: It is in Lucknow, a stunning example of architectural beauty, blending Awadhi, Rajput, and Mughal styles.
Thiruvananthapuram Central: It is one of the major railway stations in Kerala, built in 1931. It's a busy yet well-maintained station with various amenities, serving as a major landmark in the city.
Chennai Central: Designed by Henry Irwin, it is a 143-year-old iconic station and a gateway to South India. It's one of the country's oldest and most well-maintained stations.
