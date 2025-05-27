Times when debate king Shashi tharoor reminded he's unbeatable, know his 5 best speeches 

May 27, 2025, 09:56 PM IST
The Indian gem of politics, MP from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor has been the undisputable king of words, art of argument, debates and savage replies that kills his opponent in one clean stroke.
From historical facts, to politics, economics and even culture, there is no theme the Indian diplomat has left unexplained in his speeches or arguments.
Shashi Tharoor has donned many roles as parliamentarian, author, under-secretary in the United Nations, peacekeeper and more. Here are the 5 best speeches by Shashi Tharoor.
After Operation Sindoor, a journalist asked hm about Pakistan shooting down India’s fighter jets to which his reply was very comprehensive.
In 2015, the Indian MP proved his points regarding the ‘Drain of wealth’ of India by the British and thus demanded reparation from the UK for its colonial rule of 200.
When Tharoor was speaking at the Singapore conference on China versus India, a reporter asked if cast and communal differences hinder India’s growth to which he replied, “.....our success is that we manage to maintain consensus on how to manage without consensus.”
In 2024, before Donald Trump became the President, Shashi Tharoor criticised him by emphasising on his lack of intellect, statesmanship and more traits of a US President and even compared him to previous presidents.
Tharoor once shared a petition initiated by his nephew Avinash Tharoor to get British apologise to Indians for their colonial rule and for the topic to be debated in the UK parliament.