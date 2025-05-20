May 20, 2025, 11:55 AM IST
This stunning destination in Uttar Pradesh is where you can enjoy perfect sunset
Shivani Tiwari
Whenever you see the sun setting in the evening, the first thing that comes to mind is spotting a scenic sunset from a mountain or over the sea.
But how do you feel when we're telling you that you can spot a scenic sunset place near you? Yes, it's true.
If you're a resident of Uttar Pradesh and want to watch the sunset, you'll be pleased to know that there are places in UP where you can enjoy a scenic view.
These places in UP offer a chance to enjoy sunsets and have fun, similar to Goa's beautiful beaches and scenery.
If you are from UP, you have heard about the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve.
The Pilibhit Tiger Reserve is renowned for wildlife and numerous tourist attractions beyond its wilderness.
Sharda Sagar Dam: This dam is located in the area of 25sqkm in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, the sunset view from this spot make your trip worth visiting, This spot is popular aong tourists and local alike.
The scenic Chuka Beach near the dam offers stunning sunset views, providing a Goa-like experience amidst serene surroundings and beauty.
The dam is 53km from Pilibhit, accessible via a road connecting Pilibhit to Uttarakhand, attracting visitors for sunsets.
