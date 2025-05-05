This hill station in Madhya Pradesh is perfect for your summer getaway
Shivani Tiwari
Madhya Pradesh is a true paradise for nature lovers, adventure enthusiasts, and spiritual seekers. With its stunning architecture, national parks, ancient temples, and historical sites, MP provides a wide array of experiences.
Madhya Pradesh has a peaceful hill station that many people overlook. This place offers beautiful scenery, making it a great alternative to Ooty.
Amarkantak is a scenic hill station in Madhya Pradesh and a significant pilgrimage site, attracting tourists and devotees alike.
Here you can explore Amarkantak's popular attractions and ancient temples, showcasing natural beauty and spirituality.
Narmada Kund: This sacred spot in Amarkantak marks the origin of the Narmada River. It's a picturesque site where the river's stream begins its journey.
Doodhdhara Falls: The name 'Doodhdhara' means 'milk stream', which suits its milky white appearance. It's a stunning waterfall near Amarkantak.
Ancient Temples of the Kalachuri Period:
A group of ancient temples showcases the architectural style of the Kalachuri dynasty.
Sonemuda: This is a scenic viewpoint in Amarkantak, offering breathtaking views of the surrounding valley. It's a great spot to take in the natural beauty of the area.
Kapil Dhara: A beautiful attraction in Amarkantak, the waterfall and surrounding scenery make it a popular spot for nature lovers.