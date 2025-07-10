Jul 10, 2025, 07:27 AM IST
Shravan 2025: Why is Lord Shiva worshipped in the month of saawan?
Shivani Tiwari
Saawan is a sacred month in the Hindu calendar, falling between July and August. This period is entirely dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva, filled with prayers, fasting, and rituals.
Do you know why Lord Shiva is worshipped during the spiritually rich month of Saawan?
According to Hindu mythology, during the Samudra Manthan, a deadly poison called Halahala emerged from the ocean.
Neither gods nor demons could contain it. Lord Shiva consumed the poison to save the universe.
Goddess Parvati stopped it in his throat, which turned blue. Thus, he earned the name Neelkanth, meaning 'the blue-throated one.'
Lord Brahma rescued Shiva by bathing him with Ganga water after he fell unconscious from the poison.
Followers gather Ganga water from Haridwar, known as Kawad and offer it to a Shivling in their temple as a tribute.
Devotees also offer Bilva leaves, holy water, milk and fruits, while keeping a fast until sunset.
In North Indian states, Sawan will begin on July 11, 2025, and end on August 9, 2025.
In Southern states, Sawan will be observed from July 25 to August 23, 2025.
Next:
5 mushrooms found in India with proven health benefits
Click To More..