Rishikesh Beyond Spirituality: 10 hidden gems for a unique experience
Shivani Tiwari
Rishikesh, the 'Yoga Capital of the World,' while its spiritual essence is undeniable, this destination extends far beyond its ashrams and temples. Let's delve into 10 such hidden gems and uncover the diverse and captivating experiences that await.
Neer Garh Waterfall: This waterfall offers a more secluded and enchanting experience. Hike through lush greenery, cross small streams, and be rewarded with the sight of cascading water.
Vashishta Gufa (Cave): This place offers a serene experience. This ancient cave is believed to be the meditation spot of Saint Vashishta.
Beatles Ashram: This ashram holds a unique charm; you can explore decaying structures adorned with graffiti and soak in the nostalgic atmosphere of a place.
Patna Waterfall Cave: The trek through the forest leads to a waterfall that flows from a small cave, creating a mystical and serene atmosphere.
Rajaji National Park: Offers morning and evening jeep safaris to spot diverse wildlife, including tigers, elephants, and various bird species.
Garud Chatti Waterfall: This waterfall involves a slightly longer but rewarding trek through picturesque landscapes.
Arundhati Cave: Another ancient cave associated with the wife of Saint Vashishta. It offers a similar sense of peace and historical significance, often visited by those seeking a quieter spiritual retreat.
Enjoy Kayaking: While river rafting is a popular activity, opt for a more peaceful experience with kayaking or canoeing on calmer stretches of the Ganga.
Rock Climbing and Rappelling at Smaller Cliffs: Rishikesh offers several cliffs for rock climbing and rappelling, away from the main adventure hubs.
Exploring the Phool Chatti Village: To experience vibrant flower cultivation, take a day trip to the charming Phool Chatti village, known for its serene environment and spiritual atmosphere.