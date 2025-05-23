May 23, 2025, 09:03 AM IST
PM Modi visits Karni Mata temple in Bikaner, know interesting facts
Shivani Tiwari
PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the renovated Deshnoke railway station and pledged over Rs 26,000 crore for Bikaner district development. He also visited the Karni Mata temple, home to 25,000 rats.
Let's explore some interesting facts about the Karni Mata Temple.
The Karni Mata temple was built by Maharajah Ganga Singh in the early 20th century.
Despite thousands of rats, the Karni Mata Temple remains plague-free. Food partially eaten by rats is considered sacred.
According to legend, the rats in Karni Mata Temple were soldiers protected by the goddess, earning them sacred status from devotees.
Another legend says Karni Mata's son, Lakshman, died after drinking from a well. She persuaded Yama (the god of death) to take him, with the condition that her family would reincarnate as rats.
Surprisingly, the rats in Karni Mata Temple stay within the premises and never step out through the main door.
At Karni Mata Temple, accidentally killing a rat requires replacing it with a solid gold rat of similar size, showcasing their revered status.
The Karni Mata Temple hosts a fair twice a year during Navratri, in March-April and September-October, attracting devotees and visitors.
