Pahalgam terror attack: How these attacks derail J&K economic opportunities

Apr 24, 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Jammu & Kashmir’s main sources of income include tourism in places like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonmarg, famous handicrafts like Pashmina. The farming of apples, walnuts, and saffron, and flower farming and silk-making, which help many people in villages earn a living.
How J&K earns its livelihood
According to reports, New industrial zones in Srinagar and Pulwama aim to promote agro-processing and manufacturing. Special zones for apple and walnut exports are planned to tap global markets.
Manufacturing & Agri Boom
With unemployment down from 6.7% in 2019 to 4.4% in 2023, J&K is investing in skill development to empower youth. Education reforms and job schemes are laying a new foundation for growth.
Hope and growth
Since Article 370 was removed, Jammu & Kashmir’s economy has grown fast—its total income (GSDP) went up by 54%, and the average income per person rose by 58% in 2024.
Post-Article 370
In 2024, Srinagar which once gripped by fear, now buzzes with life. Locals report better roads, more customers, and a renewed sense of peace and purpose.
Reopened and revived
The recent terror attack in Pahalgam shocked the region. Just as the valley was regaining its economic momentum, the incident rekindled security fears among tourists and investors.
The Pahalgam attack
Pahalgam, a top tourist spot, saw booking cancellations and travel advisories post-attack. Tour operators warn of losses if safety concerns aren't swiftly addressed.
A forever haunting moment