Mumbai vs Delhi vs Bangalore: Which city is hotter in March?

Mar 11, 2025, 12:59 PM IST
Mumbai, being a coastal city, tends to have milder temperatures compared to inland cities like Delhi and Bangalore due to the moderating effect of the sea.
Bangalore has been seeing unexpectedly high temperatures, surpassing even Delhi, which is attributed to factors like the absence of northern winds and potential impacts of La Niña.
Delhi, on the other hand, starts experiencing heat waves in March, with temperatures often soaring above 35°C. The city's dry heat can be unbearable, especially during the peak sun hours.
Delhi receives the most sunshine hours in March, with an average of 9 hours of direct sunlight per day. Mumbai and Bangalore receive around 7-8 hours of sunshine per day.
March is usually a dry month for all three cities, with minimal rainfall. However, Bangalore might experience some occasional light showers.
Mumbai's humidity levels in March are relatively high, ranging from 60% to 80%. Delhi's humidity is usually lower, around 40% to 60%, while Bangalore's humidity is around 50% to 70%.
According to recent weather reports, Bangalore is currently experiencing significantly higher temperatures than both Mumbai and Delhi in March
With some reports indicating it is even hotter than Delhi in the coming days; making Bangalore the hottest city among the three in March.
