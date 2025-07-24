Meet 9 visionaries who played key role in shaping modern India
Rishika Baranwal
Bhai Mohan Singh: Bhai Mohan Singh (1917–2006) was the visionary founder of Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited, one of India's leading pharmaceutical companies. He began his entrepreneurial journey during World War II by venturing into the construction business.
Govindram Seksaria: Known as the 'Cotton King of India,' Govindram Seksaria was one of the most prominent and successful industrialists in pre-independence India.
Jamsetji Tata: Often hailed as the father of Indian industry, Jamsetji Tata laid the foundation for what would become a vast industrial empire, giving birth to the modern Tata Group.
J.R.D. Tata: J.R.D. Tata, the son of R.D. Tata and a relative of Jamsetji Tata, joined the Tata Group in 1925 as an unpaid apprentice. Following his father's passing, he became a member of the board of Tata Sons and played a pivotal role in expanding the group’s reach.
Ardeshir Burjorji Sorabji Godrej: Ardeshir Burjorji Sorabji Godrej (1868–1936), along with his brother Pirojsha Burjorji Godrej, co-founded Godrej Brothers, the precursor to today’s Godrej Group, a major Indian conglomerate.
K.C. Mahindra: Kailash Chandra Mahindra (1894–1963), popularly known as K.C. Mahindra, was a prominent Indian industrialist and the co-founder of Mahindra & Mahindra, a leading automobile and manufacturing company.
Ghanshyam Das Birla: Ghanshyam Das Birla (1894–1983) inherited his family’s business legacy and skillfully diversified it into multiple sectors, laying the foundation for what is now the Birla business empire.
Verghese Kurien: Verghese Kurien (1921–2012), widely regarded as the Father of the White Revolution in India, led the world’s largest agricultural movement. His efforts turned India into the world’s top milk-producing country.
Dhirubhai Ambani: Dhirubhai Ambani (1932–2002), the founder of Reliance Industries and father of Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, established the company in 1958. He took Reliance public in 1977, revolutionizing India’s capital markets.